Turkish officials visit “Urban Expo” during WUF13
Photo: Azertac
During the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün and Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum toured the pavilions of the “Urban Expo.”
The ambassador and the minister received detailed information about the exhibition, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
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The 3.5-hectare “Urban Expo” brings together over 217 organizations from 66 countries, serving as a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and build partnerships on WUF13’s theme of safe and sustainable cities. It also features 45 companies and 14 startups from the Business and Innovation Hub.
By Ulviyya Salmanli