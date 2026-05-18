Erdogan meets young Palestinian creator in Istanbul

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with 11-year-old Ramadan Abu Jazar and his family from Gaza, who gained attention for his social media videos highlighting the humanitarian situation there.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The meeting, which was held closed to the press, was also attended by Jazar's father and aunt.

During the reception, he presented President Erdogan with a book he had written as a gift.

No further information regarding the meeting was disclosed.

Jazar, who currently has 1.5 million Instagram followers, regularly shares content on the situation in Gaza, both depicting his daily life and conducting informal interviews.

In his social media bio, he describes his work as “spreading hope through words.”

He was born in 2014 during a period of displacement of his family amid Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza that year. He later gained attention at a young age for his recitations and public religious performances, including memorisation of the Quran in early childhood.

Following the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, he began posting more regularly on social media, describing life under bombardment, long queues for water, reliance on firewood for cooking, and limited access to humanitarian aid.

During the Israeli war, Abu Jazar also wrote a book titled “A Biography of Childhood and Heroism”, reportedly produced while staying in schools converted into shelters for displaced families.

The book was presented to Erdogan during Monday’s meeting.

News.Az