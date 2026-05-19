Windows 11 finally restores one of users’ most requested features

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Microsoft is bringing back several long-requested taskbar and Start menu features to Windows 11, nearly five years after the operating system’s launch.

The latest Windows Insider Preview build introduces major taskbar improvements, including the ability to dock the taskbar to any edge of the screen — a feature that was available in Windows 10 and earlier versions but removed when Windows 11 was released in 2021, News.Az reports, citing Ars Technica.

Users will now be able to place the taskbar on the left, right, top, or bottom of the display and configure different behaviors depending on the position. Microsoft said Windows will remember separate settings for icon alignment, labels, and grouping for each taskbar location.

The company noted that some functions are still under development. Auto-hide support, touch gestures, the Search box, and the tablet-optimized taskbar are not yet available for alternative taskbar positions, though Microsoft said these features are planned for future updates. The company is also evaluating support for different taskbar positions across multiple monitors.

Another feature being tested introduces a smaller taskbar and reduced icon size to free up more vertical screen space, particularly on compact displays.

Microsoft is also updating the Start menu with several customization options. Users will be able to manually adjust the menu size instead of relying on automatic scaling. Sections such as pinned apps, recommended content, and the all apps list can now be individually toggled on or off.

The update will also allow users to hide Microsoft Store recommendations while continuing to view recent files and jump lists in File Explorer. For users who keep recommendations enabled, Microsoft said the system will improve file relevancy based on recent activity.

Some of the changes are already available in the Experimental channel of the Windows Insider program, while others are expected to roll out gradually over the coming weeks before eventually reaching the public version of Windows 11.

Microsoft said the updates are part of its ongoing effort to improve Windows 11 quality and address criticism from users who preferred features available in earlier versions of the operating system.

News.Az