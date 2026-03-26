Israeli officials concerned about possible US-Iran ceasefire, sources say
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Israeli officials have expressed concern that US President Donald Trump could agree to a temporary ceasefire with Iran, potentially opening the door to negotiations that may not align with Israel’s strategic objectives.
According to Israel’s public broadcaster, an unnamed official said there are fears in Tel Aviv that Washington may pause military operations to facilitate talks with Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Middle East Monitor.
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The source added that Trump could halt the fighting if presented with a sufficiently attractive offer from Iran.
Despite these concerns, Israeli media said coordination between Israel and the United States remains ongoing, describing it as “fruitful”, with the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) expected to visit Israel for further consultations.
Separately, Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials believe Trump could announce a ceasefire as early as next Saturday, prompting political and security leaders to focus on maximising gains from the current conflict.
While sources suggested a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran remains unlikely, they said a limited or “framework” deal is still possible, leading Israel to prepare for such an outcome.