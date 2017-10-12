Israeli PM instructs to prepare withdrawal from UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will pull out from UNESCO along with the United States that announced the similar move on Thursday, Sputnik reports.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomes [US] President [Donald] Trump's decision to withdraw from UNESCO, and instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel's withdrawal from the organization alongside the United States,” the prime minister's press service stated.

The development comes hours after the US State Department said in a statement that Washington would withdraw from the international organization at the end of 2018 because of “continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO.”

