Israeli President Herzog may visit Turkiye: Erdoğan

Diplomatic talks are ongoing with Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press conference late Tuesday, underlining that his counterpart Isaac Herzog may visit Turkiye soon, Daily Sabah reports.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also has a positive approach,” Erdoğan also said, emphasizing the Israeli government’s willingness to fully normalize relations with Turkiye.

The president also touched upon the tensions in the Middle East and cooperation in the field of energy between Turkiye and Israel.

“We previously had some progress in the transport of Israeli gas to Europe through Turkiye,” President Erdoğan said.

“We, politicians, exist to maintain peace, not war,” Erdoğan also added, further underlining that Turkiye may use energy “as a tool for peace” if possible.

“If not, every country will decide for itself. We have not bought seismic research vessels for nothing,” the president added.

“Through those vessels, we will continue pursuing new opportunities for our nation and the region.”

