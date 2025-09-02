News.az
News
Isaac Herzog
Tag:
Isaac Herzog
Trump blasts Israel's president for not pardoning Netanyahu
12 Feb 2026-23:51
Protests erupt in Australia over Israeli President Herzog visit
09 Feb 2026-12:37
President Aliyev meets Israeli president in Davos
21 Jan 2026-13:55
Israeli president congratulates Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation
24 Dec 2025-16:23
Israeli President condemns ‘shocking’ settler attacks in West Bank
13 Nov 2025-12:50
Trump urges Israeli President to pardon Netanyahu in corruption case
12 Nov 2025-17:45
With Gaza appeals, Pope Leo shows quiet but Robust diplomatic style
08 Sep 2025-15:55
Pope Leo raises ‘tragic situation in Gaza’ in meeting with Israeli President
04 Sep 2025-17:19
Israeli President Herzog to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican on Gaza
02 Sep 2025-15:31
Israel can learn from Azerbaijan’s diplomatic approach — Opinion
28 Jul 2025-12:52
