Israeli President: "The whole nation celebrates your return"
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Minutes after the IDF confirmed the first three hostages had been handed over, the Israeli president shared his relief the exchange had taken place successfully, News.Az citing the BBC.
"Romi, Emily, and Doron – so beloved and missed – an entire nation rejoices at your return," Isaac Herzog writes on X.
"We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together."
