Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam - VIDEO

Israeli authorities have confirmed that Israeli soccer fans were attacked in a "serious incident of violence" in Amsterdam late Thursday night.

Hundreds of fans of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team “were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam” on Thursday night as they left the stadium following a Europa League game against Dutch side Ajax, the Israeli embassy to the United States said on social media platform X, News.Az reports.Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that 10 Israeli citizens were injured in the violent attack on soccer fans in Amsterdam and advised all Israelis in the city to remain in their hotels for safety."The situation seems to be calming down in the last hour," Sa’ar stated, adding that he had requested assistance from his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, to help transport Israelis from their hotels to the airport.In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence as "serious" and announced that two rescue planes would be dispatched immediately to assist Israeli citizens. Netanyahu also called on Dutch authorities to take swift and decisive action against the rioters and ensure the safety of Israeli nationals.Israel's military confirmed that it was coordinating the evacuation efforts. "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is preparing to deploy a rescue mission in coordination with the Dutch government," the military said. "The operation will use cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams."

