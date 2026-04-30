+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli troops have acknowledged that their operations in southern Lebanon involve the systematic razing of entire villages, far exceeding the military's stated goal of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

An Israeli soldiers described a mission called "Operation Silver Plow," where units are assigned specific sectors to flatten using bulldozers operated by civilian contractors. Officers revealed that commanders must report the daily number of homes destroyed, with one officer stating that the mission is simply to "continue the destruction" and that they are "destroying everything,"News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

These demolitions are part of a strategy to establish a "Yellow Line" south of the Litani River, creating a security buffer zone similar to models used in Gaza and Syria to prevent displaced residents from returning. Despite a ceasefire currently extended until May 17, Israel continues these activities, which have contributed to the displacement of over 1.6 million people since the offensive began on March 2.

Troops on the ground expressed frustration and safety concerns, noting they are left exposed in open areas to guard contractors who are reportedly paid based on the volume of demolition they complete. By classifying these regions as "combat zones," the Israeli military is effectively entrenching a new territorial reality that bypasses ceasefire understandings.

News.Az