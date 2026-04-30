"Armed to the teeth": Prosecutors reveal new details in Trump assassination attempt case

"Armed to the teeth": Prosecutors reveal new details in Trump assassination attempt case

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The man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump armed himself with weapons and took a selfie in his hotel room before the attack, court documents say.

Prosecutors revealed further details about the case against Cole Tomas Allen, 31, in documents arguing he should remain in custody ahead of trial, News.Az reports, citing RNZ.

Allen's lawyers, meanwhile, complained he had been restrained and caged during phone calls with his legal team, with jail staff and other lawyers able to listen in. His matter is due back in court on Thursday, local time, for a hearing on his ongoing detention. The documents, which argue he poses "an uncommonly serious danger to the community if released", suggest Allen had planned the attack weeks in advance.

He had searched online for "white house correspondents dinner 2026" on 6 April, according to the documents.

Less than two hours later, he received an email confirming a two-night stay at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held.

'Armed to the teeth'

Ten days later, he used his phone to access "a series of online media articles discussing the dinner, including its host, the event schedule, and expected attendees".

On the night of the dinner, he looked up the president's public schedule. Then, he accessed live video of Trump exiting his vehicle to attend the dinner.

In between, about 8:03pm, he took a photograph of himself in his hotel room mirror. He was "armed to the teeth", the documents say. The weapons included a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a.38 calibre pistol, multiple knives and daggers, pliers, wire cutters and "a significant amount of ammunition".

The court documents confirm the text of his alleged "manifesto", which has now been widely circulated. It said Trump officials were his targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest. About 8.30pm on the night of the dinner, "prescheduled emails" containing the document were sent, the documents say.

"Shortly thereafter, the defendant rushed the screening checkpoint on the Terrace Level of the Washington Hilton with a raised shotgun."

Donald Trump also shared security footage of the suspect charging through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hotel.

Allen allegedly fired "in the direction of the stairs leading down to the ballroom" where the dinner was taking place, the documents say.

Notably, they do not allege that Allen shot a Secret Service agent, as officials had said after the attack.

The documents describe the attack as an "anti-democratic act of political violence".

"Had the defendant achieved his intended outcome, he would have brought about one of the darkest days in American history." 'Forced to sit inside of a locked cage'

Late on Wednesday, Allen's legal counsel filed an emergency motion for a prison visit.

The motion argued Allen had been denied his right to a private consultation with defence lawyers.

His legal team had attempted a visit on Tuesday, but were told they would have to meet in "essentially a public location", the motion says.

"Specifically, Allen was forced to sit inside of a locked cage in full, five-point restraints, and speak over a phone - of which there is only one - to be able to confer with counsel," it says.

"Counsel were forced to sit in an open lobby area with jail staff and other attorneys standing nearby who could overhear the entirety of counsel's side of the conversation."

The motion requests that the court order the DC Department of Corrections to permit Allen unfettered access to legal visits in private.

News.Az