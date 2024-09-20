Israeli strike on Beirut leaves 20 dead and injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday resulted in at least 20 casualties, including several children, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Arab sources reported that the Israeli regime carried out an airstrike on a complex in Dahieh.At least 3 people were killed and 17 others were injured during the Israeli aggression, Lebanon's health ministry reported.Several children were among the injured, according to the reports.The Israeli regime claimed that a senior Hezbollah commander was the target of their attack.

News.Az