Qatar, Ukraine ink deal to combat missile and drone threats

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Ukraine and Qatar have signed an agreement to counter missiles and drones, according to Qatar's Ministry of Defense.

The defense agreement between the countries is aimed at countering missile threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement comes at a time when Iran is carrying out airstrikes against its neighbors in the region.

"The agreement includes cooperation in technological areas, development of joint investments, and exchange of expertise in combating drones and unmanned aerial systems," the Ministry of Defense in Doha said in a statement.

The announcement comes during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Qatar.

Zelenskyy is on a previously unannounced trip to the region, where he has also signed defense agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

News.Az