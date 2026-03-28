Pakistan to host Middle East war talks
Officials announced on Saturday that Pakistan will host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt for talks on the war in the Middle East as diplomatic efforts intensify.
The ministers will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday for “in-depth discussions” on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
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The talks will be hosted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, with a meeting also planned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
By Ulviyya Salmanli