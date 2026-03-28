Pakistan to host Middle East war talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials announced on Saturday that Pakistan will host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt for talks on the war in the Middle East as diplomatic efforts intensify.

The ministers will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday for “in-depth discussions” on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Turkish, Azerbaijani business leaders to meet buyers in Ghana, says WCI Forum President - VIDEO

Blue Economy Summit highlights AI innovation and green maritime future

Yemen's Houthis fire first missile at Israel, joining Iran conflict

Pakistan’s PM and Iran’s president hold a one-hour call, says source

The talks will be hosted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, with a meeting also planned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

News.Az