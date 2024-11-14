Israeli strikes in Damascus leave 15 dead - Syrian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 15 people and wounded 16 others in Damascus and a nearby suburb, News.Az reported citing Syria’s state news agency SANA .

The strikes targeted the Mazzeh neighborhood and the Qudsaya suburb northwest of the capital.SANA reported that two buildings were hit, including a five-story structure in Mazzeh, where a missile struck the basement. The airstrikes caused severe damage to the buildings, and emergency teams were seen working at the scene.The Israeli military confirmed the airstrikes, saying they targeted infrastructure sites and command centers used by the Islamic Jihad militant group in Syria.The military stated that it had inflicted significant damage on the group's command center and operatives. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized their ongoing operations against what they termed terrorist organizations in the region.The attack in Damascus occurred shortly before Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was due to meet with representatives of Palestinian factions at the Iranian Embassy in Mazzeh.The Israeli military highlighted that Islamic Jihad had played a role alongside Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel, which led to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

News.Az