Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Gaza result in dozens of deaths

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an Israeli airstrike hit guesthouses where journalists were staying in southeast Lebanon, killing three media staffers from two different news agencies Friday. In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack left 38 people dead.

Several journalists have been killed since a near-daily exchange of fire began along the Lebanon-Israel border on Oct. 8, 2023.Lebanon’s health ministry says the total toll over the past year is over 2,600 killed and 12,200 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children’s agency. Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah’s top leadership since fighting ramped up in September.Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between fighters and civilians. The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led fighters on Oct. 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducting 250 others.United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Friday in London, where the Arab leader accused Israel of engaging in ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Safadi did not mince words when describing Israel’s role in the conflicts, saying cease-fire negotiation mediators are trying to "get through the nightmare that the region continues to live in.”

News.Az