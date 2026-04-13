Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Kfar Roummane, southern Lebanon - PHOTOS
Source: Al-Jazeera
Scenes from Kfar Roummane show widespread destruction following Israeli airstrikes, with damaged residential buildings, debris-strewn streets and emergency responders searching through rubble.
Photos from the site capture first responders working amid collapsed structures, while civilians inspect the remains of homes and infrastructure hit during the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
[Abbas Fakih/AFP]
[Abbas Fakih/AFP]
By Faig Mahmudov