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Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Kfar Roummane, southern Lebanon - PHOTOS

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Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Kfar Roummane, southern Lebanon - PHOTOS
Source: Al-Jazeera

Scenes from Kfar Roummane show widespread destruction following Israeli airstrikes, with damaged residential buildings, debris-strewn streets and emergency responders searching through rubble.

Photos from the site capture first responders working amid collapsed structures, while civilians inspect the remains of homes and infrastructure hit during the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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First responders gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Roummane, on April 13, 2026. Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader on February 28. Israel responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion. (Photo by Abbas Fakih / AFP)

[Abbas Fakih/AFP]First responders gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Roummane, on April 13, 2026. Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader on February 28. Israel responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion. (Photo by Abbas Fakih / AFP)

[Abbas Fakih/AFP]


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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