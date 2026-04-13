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US government agrees to return rainbow pride flag to New York's Stonewall Monument

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US government agrees to return rainbow pride flag to New York's Stonewall Monument
Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has agreed ​to restore the rainbow pride flag ‌to the Stonewall National Monument, which marks the birthplace of the modern gay rights ​movement in New York City, ​according to a proposal settlement filed in ⁠court on Monday.

The National Park ​Service, the federal agency overseeing U.S. national ​monuments, had removed the flag without warning in February, saying the flag was not an expression ​of the Trump administration's "official sentiments", News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Some New ​Yorkers sued the Trump administration, which has sought ‌to ⁠limit the rights of some LGBT people and vilified transgender people in particular, in order to restore the flag.

Under ​the proposed ​joint ⁠settlement filed for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon's approval in ​the Manhattan federal court, the ​National ⁠Park Service agreed to hang the pride flag alongside the U.S. flag within ⁠seven ​days and to not ​remove it "save for maintenance or other practical purposes."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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