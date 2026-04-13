Hezbollah targets Israeli troops and positions near Bint Jbeil
Source: Reuters
Hezbollah says it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in multiple locations, including Bint Jbeil and the town of al-Bayada, with rocket barrages.
The group also claimed a drone attack on Israeli forces east of Bint Jbeil earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
It said the attacks were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and would continue “until the Israeli-American aggression… ceases”.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
By Faig Mahmudov