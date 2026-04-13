Hezbollah targets Israeli troops and positions near Bint Jbeil

The group also claimed a drone attack on Israeli forces east of Bint Jbeil earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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It said the attacks were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and would continue “until the Israeli-American aggression… ceases”.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.