Israel’s Netanyahu testifies in court for 4th time in corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attorney Amit Hadad (R) at the Tel Aviv District Court, December 18, 2024. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the stand at the Tel Aviv District Court for the fourth day of testimony in his ongoing corruption trial.

Yesterday’s scheduled hearing was canceled in order to enable the premier to visit the Syrian side of Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases. He faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000 and Case 2000, and charges of bribery as well as fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and claims the charges were fabricated in a witch hunt and political coup led by the police, state prosecution and the media.

News.Az