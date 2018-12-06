Italian FM: OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan was an opportunity for a joint declaration by Armenia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi has met with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia during the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan.

"We are delighted that the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan was an opportunity for a joint declaration by Armenia and Azerbaijan, with a view to resolving one of the so-called protracted conflicts in Europe", said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, who is currently Chairman in office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"These are the concrete results, which demonstrate the importance of the OSCE as a forum for dialogue," he added.

During recent visits to both countries and subsequent meetings, Minister Moavero had repeatedly discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to take an opportunity of the OSCE meeting, now underway in Milan, to steps forward in relaunching the dialogue aimed at favoring a peaceful and consensual resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute.

In the joint communiqué, favored by the positive climate established in Milan and also facilitated by the action of the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group (Russian Federation, France and the United States), Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed, in particular, to commit themselves to reducing the tension between them and to meet again in coming months to establish further concrete steps.

