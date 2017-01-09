Italian newspapers: Armenia ranks second for selective abortions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is the second country in the world according to the number of its sex-selective abortions, Italian newspaper Osservatore Balcani e Caucaso writes.

Maria, 31, from the town of Armavir has two daughters. She wanted her third baby to be a boy. However, when she found out that she would give birth to her third daughter, she decided to have an abortion. ''I feel guilty but I hope that I will once give birth to a son. I don't want this to be repeated, I can't...I continue repeating to myself that the next time everything will be fine,'' she says, according to news.am.

Many women in Armenia decide to do what Mariam did, often under the pressure of their husbands or family. According to Global Gender Gap Report, as of 2016 Armenia is the second country in the world according to the frequency of sex-selective abortions, giving way only to China. Assistant representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia (UNFPA), Garik Hayrapetyan, about 10 percent of the abortions in the country are sex-selective, 1400 girls not being born because of this annually.

According to the UNFPA data, in Armenia 114-155 boy babies (the average number in the world is only 105) are born for every 100 girls. In fact, the birth rate of boy and girl babies is equal during the first delivery, whereas during the third one already 173 boy babies are born for every 100 girl babies.

