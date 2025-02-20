Italian Senate passes resolution to support Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian Senate has adopted a resolution backing initiatives to promote the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The resolution, 1-00097, was unanimously approved by the Assembly, with nearly all parliamentary groups signing on to support the peace process, News.Az reports, citing the Senate's website.

On the initiative of one of the senators, amendments were made to the resolution’s text to maintain a balance between both parties, including references to the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and the issue of demining.

Additionally, the importance of fostering balanced economic cooperation with both countries to further peace in the region was highlighted.

News.Az