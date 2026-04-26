Iconic photographer Raghu Rai dies at 83, leaving a legacy of art and activism

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The internationally acclaimed Indian master photographer Raghu Rai has passed away at the age of 83, his family announced on Sunday.

Born in 1942 in undivided Punjab and originally trained as a construction engineer, Rai became an iconic figure known for documenting the intricate social and political fabric of India, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

Despite living and working in Delhi, he maintained a profound and enduring connection to his home state of Punjab, which was most recently evidenced by his dedicated support during the devastating floods that struck the region in late 2025.

When the floods submerged over a thousand villages, displacing thousands of families and destroying livelihoods, Rai utilized his global influence to assist in relief efforts. He played a central role in the "Prints of Punjab" initiative, a fundraising campaign conceived by his daughter and fellow photographer, Avani Rai. This project collaborated with the organization Global Sikhs and Method India to raise funds specifically for the on-ground rehabilitation and long-term rebuilding of impacted communities.

In his advocacy for the cause, Rai emphasized that the initiative was about more than just immediate aid; it was an act of standing in solidarity with "Chardi Kala," the resilient and ascending spirit of the Punjabi people. He remained committed to ensuring that support continued for those affected long after the initial disaster faded from public conversation. The passing of Raghu Rai marks the loss of a visionary artist whose lens captured the soul of a nation and whose personal actions reflected a deep commitment to humanitarian service.

News.Az