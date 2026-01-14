Italy backs Eni CEO Descalzi for new three-year term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s government is set to support Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi for a new three-year term, sources said, potentially extending his tenure as the energy company’s longest-serving chief.

Descalzi, 70, has led Eni since 2014, building expertise in upstream operations and African markets. The government, which holds nearly a 32% stake in the group, will influence the vote at Eni’s shareholder meeting in May. A company spokesman declined to comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under Descalzi, Eni replaced Russian gas supplies after the Ukraine invasion and launched low-carbon divisions, sharing investment with global partners such as KKR, Ares Management, BlackRock, and Energy Infrastructure Partners. Analysts say his next challenge will be to ensure growth in renewable units and deliver promised returns to investors.

