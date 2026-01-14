Ukraine appoints new defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 14, the Ukrainian parliament appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defense minister. Fedorov previously served as deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

During his tenure at the Digital Transformation Ministry, Fedorov led multiple initiatives, including domestic drone production. He was also instrumental in launching Brave1, a project connecting his ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military technology.

The appointment comes as part of a proposed government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. As part of the reshuffle, Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, was named the new chief of the President’s Office, while Oleh Ivashchenko, previously head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, assumed Budanov’s former role.

On January 13, the parliament had approved the resignations of Fedorov and former Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. Shmyhal was expected to take over the energy ministry, but his appointment was not confirmed.

The parliament is set to revisit these appointments on January 14 in a second attempt to finalize the reshuffle.

News.Az