Italy fines Apple €98.6m over App Store practices

Italy’s antitrust authority has fined Apple and two of its units €98.6 million ($115.5 million) for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the iOS app market.

The regulator said Apple holds “absolute dominance” through its App Store, potentially violating European competition rules by restricting developers’ options, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple has not yet commented on the fine.

This case adds to ongoing scrutiny of major tech companies in Europe over market power and app distribution practices.

