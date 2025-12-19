OpenAI expands ChatGPT with new app store

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that app developers can now submit their programs for review and potential publication in ChatGPT.

Alongside this, the company introduced a new app directory within Chat's tools menu, quickly being referred to as an "app store," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move follows October’s announcement that ChatGPT would support apps, aiming to expand the capabilities available to users.

Major platforms such as Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva had already integrated their services, allowing users to access them directly through Chat conversations. With the app store now open, OpenAI is inviting a broader range of developers to bring their apps to ChatGPT.

“Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and letting users take actions like order groceries, turn an outline into a slide deck, or search for an apartment,” the company said Wednesday.

OpenAI’s Apps SDK, which is still in beta, currently provides a toolkit for developers looking to create new experiences for ChatGPT users. Once developers are ready, they can submit their apps to the company’s OpenAI Developer platform, where they will be able to track its approval status, the company said. A number of approved apps will start launching within Chat in the coming year, it added.

This is a big step for OpenAI toward expanding the app ecosystem within Chat and, at the same time, giving users more reasons to use the app and stay on it.

