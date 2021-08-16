Italy named Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-July 2021
Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-July of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggests that Italy, Spain and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first seven months of 2021.
The volume of export with Italy made $4.357.7 billion, while it amounted to $514.4 million with Spain and $497.4 million with Croatia, according to official figures.