Italy railways bets €1bn on Europe’s high-speed boom

Italy’s state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is accelerating its international ambitions, striking a major partnership with U.S. investment firm Certares to expand high-speed rail services across Europe.

Under the deal, FS and Certares will create a joint venture and invest €1 billion to grow the overseas operations of Trenitalia France, the Italian group’s Paris-based unit. The expansion will focus on France, Britain, and other key European markets, the companies said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move is part of FS’s broader strategy to strengthen its international rail network as demand for fast, cross-border travel continues to rise. Trenitalia France currently operates high-speed routes linking Paris with Lyon, Marseille, and Milan, and has already established itself as France’s second-largest rail operator.

Looking ahead, the partnership will support Trenitalia France’s plans to launch services on the Paris–London route by 2029, as well as additional cross-border connections. The company also aims to expand its fleet to at least 19 high-speed trains, build a new maintenance hub near Paris, and increase service frequency on existing routes.

As competition intensifies in Europe’s rail sector, FS’s latest investment signals a clear push to challenge established players and capture a bigger share of the continent’s high-speed travel market.

News.Az