EU convenes special Ebola meeting to discuss preparedness
Credit: sana.sy
EU health ministers are set to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Ebola situation.
The ministerial meeting will be held online on Friday to "discuss future preparedness and cooperation measures," Cyprus, the current presidency of the Council of Ministers, stated on X, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.
The meeting will be followed by calls from, among others, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for stricter entry controls due to the disease outbreak in Congo-Kinshasa.
Health ministers are also expected to discuss the situation at their next regular ministerial meeting in Luxembourg in two weeks.
By Ulviyya Salmanli