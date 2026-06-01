Azerbaijan, Tatarstan plan collaborative industrial park project

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Azerbaijan and Tatarstan have discussed implementing a joint industrial park project within the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Oleg Korobchenko, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, within the framework of Baku Energy Week. The discussions highlighted the growing Azerbaijan–Tatarstan economic and trade cooperation and closer ties between our business communities. We also covered the implementation of the Joint Industrial Park project, expanding cooperation in the #energy sector, and the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission," Jabbarov said, News.Az reports.

News.Az