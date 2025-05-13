Italy's Mount Etna intensifies eruption - VIDEO
Etna volcano eruption on April 30, 2025. Photo: INGV/Boris Behncke
Mount Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, erupted overnight, sending ash clouds and lava flows across parts of southern Italy.
The eruption, which began from the Southeast Crater, involved frequent and intense explosions, releasing two small lava flows directed toward the south and east, Catania Today reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
An ash plume was also observed, drifting southeast and depositing volcanic ash on the nearby town of Zafferana Etnea.