Yandex metrika counter

Italy's PM affirms strong commitment to US cooperation

  • World
  • Share
Italy's PM affirms strong commitment to US cooperation
Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed on Friday that Rome’s commitment to cooperating with the United States remains strong.
"Italy and Germany are countries that maintain privileged relations with the U.S. ... and this can help in this relationship," Meloni told reporters during a news conference in Rome following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      