Italy's PM affirms strong commitment to US cooperation

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed on Friday that Rome’s commitment to cooperating with the United States remains strong.

"Italy and Germany are countries that maintain privileged relations with the U.S. ... and this can help in this relationship," Meloni told reporters during a news conference in Rome following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz News.Az reports, citing Reuters

