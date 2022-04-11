Italy signs deal to boost natural gas imports from Algeria and reduce reliance on Russia

Italy signs deal to boost natural gas imports from Algeria and reduce reliance on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced Monday an initial deal to increase energy imports from Algeria after a meeting with the country’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers, News.az reports citing RIA.

“Our governments have signed a declaration of intent on the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,” Draghi said in during a news conference.

“Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine, I announced that Italy would act swiftly to reduce the need for Russian gas. Today’s agreement is an important response to this strategic goal,” he added.

Additionally, Draghi said an agreement was signed between Italian energy company Eni and Algeria’s national state-owned energy company to implement the export of natural gas to Italy.

Italy imports about 40% of its total gas consumption from Russia.

News.Az