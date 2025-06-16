Italy warns of energy security threats amid Israel-Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held separate phone calls on Monday with his counterparts from Qatar, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and its possible impact on regional stability and energy security.

According to statements issued by the Italian Foreign Ministry, Tajani underlined Italy’s growing concern over the economic consequences of a wider conflict, particularly the potential disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 million barrels of oil are transported daily, News.Az reports citing foregin media.

“The Minister also raised the issue of the economic effects of military operations throughout the region,” the statement said, noting that Tajani highlighted the significance of exports to the Italian economy, which accounts for 40% of the country’s GDP.

During his conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Tajani reiterated Italy’s support for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Al Thani, for his part, provided information about the dangers that approximately 10,000 international technicians working on offshore oil platforms face as a result of potential military clashes.

In a separate call with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Tajani was briefed on the current operational status of oil export points in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tajani praised Iraq’s moderate position and expressed hope that Baghdad would encourage Tehran to return to the negotiating table on the nuclear issue.

Tajani also held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two ministers discussed the potential economic impact of the conflict and highlighted the risks to international oil infrastructure and maritime security in the Gulf region. Tajani emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Italian and international technicians working in oil facilities.

They also covered the ongoing crisis in Gaza. All sides agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire, the resumption of humanitarian aid, and the protection of Palestinian civilians, according to statements.

News.Az