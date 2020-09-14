Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after virus scare

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi left hospital Monday 11 days after being admitted with coronavirus, describing it as "perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life", according to France 24.

The 83-year-old media tycoon, who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia, was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on September 3 with a lung infection.

"The first three days were extremely difficult," he told journalists as he left the hospital.

