Italy’s Salvini vows to push ahead with Sicily bridge despite audit court objections

Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a suspension bridge connecting Sicily to mainland Italy, while promising to address objections raised by the Court of Auditors.

The project, a longstanding government priority, is estimated to cost €13.5 billion ($15.7 billion). The Court of Auditors recently blocked the plan, citing concerns over the validity of the original 2005 tender, rising projected costs, and procedural handling. The court is expected to publish detailed reasoning within 30 days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Salvini emphasized that the government would respond “point by point” to the court’s remarks, aiming to avoid an institutional clash. He indicated a possible resubmission of the project to the court in early December, with hopes to start construction in February.

The bridge has faced criticism for environmental risks and seismic vulnerability in the earthquake-prone region. The contract is held by the Eurolink consortium, led by Italy’s Webuild and including Spain’s Sacyr and Japan’s IHI.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions between the government and Italy’s judiciary, following the recent approval of sweeping judicial reforms by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition.

