+ ↺ − 16 px

It's a time to reinterpret philosophy of Nizami Ganjavi based on romanticism for global harmony and cooperation to achieve UN’s SDGs, Giovanna Mingarelli, a Canadian top 100 women entrepreneur said on Friday at a closing ceremony of the Young Leaders Forum 2021 organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Baku, News.Az reports.

The Young Leaders Forum brought together some of the world’s emerging leaders to discuss pressing global issues.

“This is juxtaposed on a world stage that is a mess, where our systems are overwhelmed, cooperation is fragile and COVID has disoriented people. We need to focus on the SDG goals we have set - and to not delay our plans. We need goodwill and some sense in having good neighborly relations,” Ms. Flagged said.

The Canadian entrepreneur said the Forum focused on topics ranging from the future of jobs and skills development to the role of young leaders in addressing reform. “The platform for these conversations would not have been possible without the Azerbaijani National Poet Nizami Ganjavi, to whom I would like to express my deepest regards and respect. I believe that Nizami Ganjavi is not only a national poet of Azerbaijan but in the truest sense he is a poet of youth and a poet of humanity.”

“For those of you who are not familiar with him, Nizami Ganjavi was an 11th century poet who inspired romanticism in Europe and the world. For example, the great pioneers of romanticism in Europe including John Keats, William Wordsworth, Mary Shelly, and Shakespeare, received their inspiration from Nizami Ganjavi’s philosophy. Today, I believe we can identify great wisdom from Nizami Ganjavi’s romanticism, where we are inspired to make it a place of beauty, growth, opportunity, excellence and sustainability for everyone - and for future generations,” she added.

Giovanna mentioned Nizami Ganjavi’s work as these ideals underpin the policies and practices needed to achieve with the Sustainable Development Goals today.

“Nizami Ganjavi’s vision would be based on the qualities of love, care, responsibility, tolerance and dignity”, she said. “All of these qualities both enable and can result in more trusting relationships and outcomes to accomplish the urgent SDG goals that we are endeavoring to accomplish. If we can’t talk to each other sensibly, we can’t get anything done,” she said.

The Canadian entrepreneur underlined that the world needs collaboration, cooperation and dialogue based on trust, and that there can be no inclusive growth without trust between people, communities, countries and regions.

News.Az