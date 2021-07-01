News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nizami Ganjavi
Tag:
Nizami Ganjavi
Nizami Ganjavi was poet of entire epoch - Ismail Serageldin
08 Jun 2023-14:57
Hungary to erect monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi
16 May 2023-02:50
Nizami Ganjavi’s wisdom and talent symbolizes wisdom and talent of people of Azerbaijan - President
08 Mar 2023-22:54
Nizami Ganjavi is a great Azerbaijani poet and thinker - Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Iran
07 Mar 2023-06:36
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center meet with UN Secretary General
24 Nov 2022-18:12
880th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi marked in Poland
03 Dec 2021-10:49
Kazan hosts event marking 880th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi
29 Nov 2021-09:29
Baku hosts “Nizami Ganjavi: Bridge between Cultures” international forum
24 Nov 2021-07:17
Istanbul hosts musical evening dedicated to first anniversary of Karabakh Victory and 880th jubilee of Nizami Ganjavi
19 Nov 2021-11:11
Flash-mob commemorating 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Ganja
18 Nov 2021-13:54
Latest News
UK promises response after Hong Kong sentences Lai
Israeli forces kill militants in Gaza
Washington’s signal to Baku: What to expect from Vance’s visit
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia boost Middle Corridor cargo
Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Naftogaz sites again
US boards vessel in Indian Ocean without incident
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia -
VIDEO
Major arms deal between Azerbaijan and Slovakia
President Ilham Aliyev dismisses Tahir Budaqov
Why skier Avery Krumme switched from Canada to U.S.
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31