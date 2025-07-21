Jake Larson, WWII veteran and TikTok star ‘Papa Jake,’ dies at 102

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jake Larson, the beloved World War II veteran and social media sensation known as “Papa Jake,” has passed away peacefully at the age of 102. His granddaughter, McKaela Larson, confirmed his death on TikTok, sharing that he was “cracking jokes ‘til the very end” and expressing gratitude to his millions of followers who loved him dearly.

Larson unexpectedly rose to fame in his late 90s, sharing personal stories of his wartime experiences and reflections on life through his TikTok channel, where his signature phrase “Love you all the mostest” became widely cherished by over 1.2 million followers. His honest and heartfelt recounting of history and the realities of war made him a beloved figure online and beyond, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Minnesota in 1922, Larson joined the Minnesota National Guard at just 15 by lying about his age. He fought bravely on D-Day at Normandy and survived the brutal Battle of the Bulge. For his valor, he was awarded the Bronze Star and France’s Legion of Honour. Despite his heroism, Larson humbly regarded himself as “just like anybody else” who served.

Throughout his life, Larson regularly participated in commemorations in Normandy and formed lasting bonds with fellow veterans and visitors. His dedication to honoring fallen comrades and sharing their stories inspired many worldwide.

Tributes have poured in for “Papa Jake,” including from Normandy’s Overlord Museum and journalist Christiane Amanpour, who praised his sacrifice and joyful spirit. Larson’s family said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming, reflecting the profound impact he had on people across generations and around the world.

