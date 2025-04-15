Jalen Ramsey’s future with Dolphins in question as trade talks begin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be headed for a new team once again.

The Miami Dolphins and Ramsey have mutually agreed to explore trade options as the 2025 season approaches. The move signals a potential shift for both parties just a year after Ramsey joined the Dolphins, News.Az reports, citing NBC Sport.

Ramsey signed a three-year extension with the Dolphins before the 2024 season, but the first new year of the deal is not until 2026 so he is under contract through the 2028 campaign. The last guaranteed money included in his deal comes this year, however, and he was due around $25 million in salary and bonuses for the coming season.

Ramsey started every game for the Dolphins last season and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and a sack. He was not selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season and the three-time All-Pro has not been selected for that roster since he was with the Rams in 2021.

Next week’s draft could provide an opportunity to move Ramsey for draft pick compensation and such a move could signal a shift in focus for the Dolphins after they failed to reach the playoffs last season.

