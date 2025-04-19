James Bond producers eye Liverpool for filming as London ban looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The producers of the iconic James Bond franchise are reportedly eyeing Liverpool as a potential filming location for the next 007 movie.

This comes in the wake of a looming ban on filming in London, which has prompted the production team to explore other cities, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

And producers think Liverpool, famed for the Liver Building and River Mersey, is a good alternative as it often doubles for the capital on screen.

An insider said: “This will no doubt irk Bond purists who already fear Amazon taking over the 007 franchise may lead to them making big changes.

“But Liverpool is a well-known alternative to London for film-makers.

" It has appeared in everything from The Batman to Captain America and Harry Potter movies, doubling up as international cities.

“It doesn’t mean the story will be set in Liverpool.

"The outline of the Liver Building could replace the rooftops of Whitehall, though Merseysiders will no doubt be able to spot their city centre in the background.”

Streaming giant Amazon gained creative control of the James Bond franchise earlier this year.

This month we told how chiefs are poised to cast the youngest ever James Bond in 007 prequels set in the 1950s and 1960s.

Florence Pugh is also being lined up to star in TV spin-off The Moneypenny Diaries.

Daniel Craig played the suave spy for his fifth and final time in 2021’s No Time to Die.

News.Az