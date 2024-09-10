James Earl Jones, iconic voice of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor known for his distinctive voice as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, passed away on Monday at the age of 93, according to his representatives at Independent Artist Group.

The actor gained worldwide recognition as the voice of Darth Vader in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and reprised the franchise's evil character's role in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.Jones also voiced Mufasa in the 1994 animated Disney film Lion King as well as the 2019 remake of the movie.In front of the camera, Jones played King Jaffe Joffer from the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America and reprised his role in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America.He also played Terence Mann in the 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams, as Terence Mann, who convinces Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, to not sell his farm which includes the baseball diamond that he built because "People will come, Ray."Jones had more than 80 film credits in his decades-long acting career, in addition to acting in Broadway productions and television shows including The Simpsons, Frasier and Law & Order.He won numerous Emmy and Tony Awards, in addition to a Grammy Award and an honorary Academy Award, placing him in select company with actors who have achieved what is called an EGOT -- winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.Jones is survived his son, Flynn Earl Jones.

News.Az