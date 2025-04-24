Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City at end of the season

Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season.

Announcing the news on Wednesday, the Foxes described Vardy as "our greatest ever player", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town, is the club's record Premier League scorer with 143, and in all competitions has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances.

Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, helping Leicester to the first ever top-flight title in their history.

The former England international was also part of their 2021 FA Cup-winning side, when the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

"To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually," said Vardy on a video posted by Leicester on social media.

"I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.

"It's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about it, but I think the timing it right.

"Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart."

Leicester Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection.

Vardy is the last remaining player from Leicester's 2016 title success still at the King Power Stadium.

He remained with the Foxes after their relegation in 2023 and helped the club to an immediate return to the Premier League in 2024.

Vardy has managed seven goals in 30 league appearances this season.

He described the club's season as "miserable" and a "total embarrassment" after the Foxes were relegated earlier this month.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are 19th in the table, having collected 18 points from their 33 matches.

