Japan Airlines plane collides with parked Delta aircraft at Seattle Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Japan Airlines plane collided with a stationary Delta Air Lines aircraft on the runway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened around 10:17 a.m. between the S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SEA said an inbound Japan Airlines aircraft appears to have struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft on the SEA runway while taxiing in

The Delta plane was a Boeing 737 heading to Puerto Vallarta carrying 142 passengers.

"There are no injuries reported at this time," SEA officials said.

As of 11 a.m., SEA is coordinating with both airlines to safely deplane passengers and transport them to the terminal.

The airport reported minimal impact on operations, as the collision took place on a taxi lane. Passengers planning to fly today are advised to check with their airlines for updates.

Delta released the following statement:

"While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels."

News.Az