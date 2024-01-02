Planes collide in fiery crash on runway at Tokyo airport, 5 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's coast guard said five crewmembers are missing after a collision between its plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that led to a major fire, News.az reports citing BBC.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the coast guard aircraft MA722 and the Japan Airlines plane.

The pilot has evacuated and contacted officials, but the other five crewmembers are unaccounted-for and the condition of the aircraft is also unknown, he said.

The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

It said the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

***

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames as it landed on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday evening, News.az reports citing BBC.

Footage on broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft and beneath it. The runway was also set alight.

NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda. There are passengers on board.

It also reported that the plane, JAL 516, had taken off from Hokkaido.

News.Az