One killed in An-2 plane crash in Kazakhstan

One killed in An-2 plane crash in Kazakhstan

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An An-2 plane crashed in Kazakhstan's northeastern Pavlodar region on Wednesday, killing one crew member and injuring the other, according to the country's transport ministry, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred near the village of Zhelezinka while the plane was carrying out aerial chemical operations.

Preliminary information indicates that the plane, with two crew members on board, struck power lines during the flight.

One crew member died at the scene, while the other was rescued by emergency personnel and taken to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News.Az