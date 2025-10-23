Japan confirms season's first bird flu outbreak in Hokkaido

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has reported its first bird flu outbreak of the season after authorities confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5 strain at a poultry farm in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

The virus was detected at a farm in the town of Shiraoi, where several dead chickens were found earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local officials immediately launched containment measures, including the culling of about 459,000 chickens and a transportation ban affecting around 620,000 hens at four nearby farms within a 10-kilometer radius.

The Hokkaido prefectural government convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning, confirming through genetic tests that the birds were infected with the highly contagious H5 strain of avian influenza. Authorities aim to complete the mass cull by October 30 and finish disinfecting affected facilities by November 2.

Experts warn that bird flu outbreaks can occur anywhere in Japan, as migratory birds traveling through the country may carry the virus along multiple flight paths. Residents and poultry farms nationwide have been urged to remain alert and strengthen biosecurity measures.

News.Az