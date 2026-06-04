Foxconn, Intel team up on AI infrastructure

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Taiwan’s Foxconn announced on Thursday a strategic collaboration with Intel to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure as well as intelligent computing platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, stated in an official announcement that the partnership is designed to build comprehensive artificial intelligence solutions that cover multiple layers of the technology stack, including silicon, rack, system, and application layers.

News.Az